EMI OTT release date: When and where to watch the story of every salaried soul starring Sadasivam online in Tamil

EMI is a Tamil drama directed and acted by Sadasivam Chinnaraj. Released on April 4 this year, the film resonated with audiences, even though it didn't perform well at the box office. However, the movie is soon making its digital debut, allowing those who missed watching it in theaters to enjoy it from home now.

When and where to watch EMI

EMI will start streaming on Tentkotta from May 1. The official announcement made on the OTT giant X read, "This Labour Day, dive into the drama of dreams, dues & deadlines! #EMI the story of every salaried soul, streaming from May 01 on @Tentkotta."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of EMI

EMI follows the lives of characters dealing with financial and personal problems. The story focuses on how people manage debt and loans and the stress that comes with them. It shows how money issues affect relationships, goals, and mental health. The movie highlights the struggles different people face while trying to balance their finances with their everyday lives.

It captures the emotional and practical challenges that come with dealing with financial pressure, showing how it impacts both personal lives and dreams. Through these struggles, the film portrays the harsh reality of handling money-related problems.

Cast and crew of EMI

EMI features a talented cast led by Sadasivam, Saidhanyaa, Blackpandi, Adhavan, Senthil Kumari, and Sabha Manohar. The film is directed by Sadasivam Chinnaraj, with music composed by Srinath Pitchai. The cinematography is handled by Francis Rajkumar, while R. Ramar takes care of the editing. Suresh Sidh is credited for the choreography, and the stills are captured by Vincent.

The film's action sequences are choreographed by Miracle Michael, and the direction of photography (Di) is managed by Raghavan. The visual effects (VFX) are created by Nivek Sundar, and the publicity design is by Rajinikrishnan. Meanwhile, the production manager for the film is Thekkamalai A. Balaji.

