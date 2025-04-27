Varunan OTT Release: When and where to watch Tamil-language action drama film online

The Tamil-language movie Varunan had hit the big screens on March 14, 2025. Following a month since its release, the movie is set to debut on an OTT platform soon.

When and where to watch Varunan

Varunan, starring Dushyanth Jayaprakash and Gabriella Charlton in lead roles, is set to stream on the OTT platform Aha Video from May 1, 2025. The official announcement of the same was made by the streaming space on its social media handle.

Sharing the announcement, they penned, “May 1 aha special nanba. #Varunan premieres from May 1 only on namma Aha Video.”

See the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Varunan

The movie Varunan tells the story of rival distribution groups descending into violence and tyranny during a global water crisis. As competing water sellers turn their trade into a weapon of power, their struggle breeds oppression, pushing workers into a descent into brutality.

As the conflict intensifies, the workers transform into ruthless enforcers, leading to a devastating clash that threatens the fabric of society itself.

Cast and crew of Varunan

Varunan features a large ensemble cast, including Radha Ravi, Dushyanth Jayaprakash, Gabriella Charlton, Sathyaraj, Charan Raj, Shankarnag Vijayan, Haripriya Isai, Maheshwari Chanakyan, Jeeva Ravi, Arjunna Keerthivasan, Hyde Karty, and many more in key roles.

The film, written and directed by Jaayavelmurugun, is produced by Karthick Sreedaran. It features musical compositions by Bobo Shashi, with S. Srirama Santhosh and U. Muthayan handling cinematography and editing, respectively.

Regarding Radha Ravi’s recent filmography, the actor was last seen in Aghathiyaa: Angels vs Devil, a Tamil-language historical horror thriller written and directed by Pa Vijay.

The film starred Jiiva in dual roles, alongside Arjun Sarja and Raashii Khanna as co-leads. It also featured an ensemble cast, including Edward Sonnenblick, Matylda, Redin Kingsley, Shah Ra, Senthil, Radha Ravi, Rohini, Charle, and many more.

