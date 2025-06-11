Mammootty’s films Bazooka, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse getting an OTT release after long delay?

Malayalam cinema’s Megastar, Mammootty, hit the big screens this year with films like Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse and Bazooka. After a much-delayed OTT release, it seems the movies might finally see the light of day.

According to a report by Sakshi Post, the action thriller Bazooka will soon be released on the OTT platform ZEE5. While an official date hasn’t been made yet, the platform is expected to have closed the final deal for the movie’s rights.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse was initially announced to release on Amazon Prime Video. However, the mystery comedy thriller had an average run at the box office with no updates on OTT release for quite some time.

Now, the same report suggests that ZEE5 has taken over the rights and will soon be releasing the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial for streaming.

For those unaware, Bazooka is a Malayalam language film written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis. The movie featured the tale of Aryan Achary, a powerful businessman who teams up with a police officer to nab a possible psychopath with the help of games.

The cat-and-mouse chase and whether Aryan is indeed who he says to be form the main part of the movie.

With the megastar in lead, the flick had Gautham Vasudev Menon, Divya Pillai, Sidharth Bharathan, Iswarya Menon, Shine Tom Chacko (cameo). Sumith Naval, Hakkim Shah, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, directed by GVM, focused on the tale of CI Dominic, a former corrupt police officer turned private detective.

A wannabe Sherlock Holmes, the man comes across a simple case of a purse. Initially, disregarding it as being beneath him, he pursues the evidence along with his assistant but stumbles upon a rabbit hole of missing persons, murder, and a stalker concerning a classical dancer.

The film had actors like Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhatt, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Vijay Babu, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Mammootty’s work front, the superstar will next be appearing in the crime thriller Kalamkaval. The movie helmed by debutant Jithin K Jose features the veteran actor as the main antagonist with Jailer fame Vinayakan playing the lead.

The film is said to be based on serial killer Cyanide Mohan’s life and is likely to be released on August 1, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jr NTR to play Lord Kumara Swamy in Trivikram Srinivas’ mythological drama after Allu Arjun’s exit