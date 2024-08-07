7 South Indian films with twisted endings like Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja ft Drishyam, Lucia, Pizza and more

South Indian cinema has a rich tradition of crafting suspenseful narratives that culminate in unexpected, mind-bending twists. Films like Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, exemplify the region's penchant for delivering shocking climaxes that leave audiences reeling.

From psychological thrillers that blur the lines between reality and fantasy to murder mysteries that unravel layer by layer, these movies showcase the creativity and storytelling prowess of South Indian filmmakers. Let's take a look at some of the best regional movies known for their shocking endings.

7 South Indian films known for their twisted and unexpected endings

Drishyam

Drishyam is a critically acclaimed Malayalam thriller film released in 2013. The movie is directed by Jeethu Joseph and features Mohanlal in the lead role as Georgekutty. The plot revolves around Georgekutty, a cable TV operator, who becomes embroiled in a complex web of crime and deception after his daughter accidentally kills a man who attempts to assault her.

The thriller's ending is particularly notable for its unexpected twists. As the investigation unfolds, Georgekutty's meticulous planning appears to hold up against the police scrutiny. However, in a shocking climax, the truth about the murder and the lengths to which Georgekutty has gone to protect his family is revealed, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Lucia

Lucia is a groundbreaking Kannada psychological thriller released in 2013. Directed by Pawan Kumar, the story of the film revolves around Nikki. He is an usher suffering from insomnia, who is introduced to a drug called Lucia that allows him to experience his ideal life in vivid dreams.

The film's mind-twisting ending reveals that the seemingly separate narratives of Nikki's life and his dream persona, Nikhil, are intricately connected. In a shocking twist, it is unveiled that the events in Nikki's dreams have real-world consequences, leading to a dramatic confrontation that forces him to face the harsh realities of his life.

Pizza

Pizza is a 2012 Tamil horror thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film centers on Michael's life, a pizza delivery boy played by Vijay Sethupathi, who encounters a series of supernatural events during a delivery to a mysterious house. The film culminates in a shocking twist revealing that the horror he experienced was a product of his imagination, driven by his fear of commitment after learning his girlfriend Anu is pregnant.

In a fit of panic, Michael murders Anu, leading to his own mental breakdown. The film concludes with him confined to a mental asylum, unable to distinguish between reality and his delusions.

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police is a 2013 Malayalam thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran as ACP Antony Moses, alongside Jayasurya and Rahman. The film follows Antony, who suffers from amnesia after a car accident, as he attempts to piece together his memories while investigating the murder of his close friend and fellow officer, Aryan.

The film's ending delivers a shocking twist as Antony regains his memories and discovers that he was involved in Aryan's murder, which stemmed from a complicated love triangle and his own struggles with identity and toxic masculinity.

1: Nenokkadine

1: Nenokkadine is a 2014 Telugu psychological action thriller directed by Sukumar, featuring Mahesh Babu. He plays the role of Gautham, a rock star grappling with schizophrenia and the haunting memories of his parents' murder. The film follows Gautham's quest for revenge against the men responsible for his parents' deaths, aided by Sameera, a journalist played by Kriti Sanon.

However, the film's shocking ending reveals that Gautham has been battling his mental health issues throughout the story. In a climactic twist, he discovers that the murder he committed was against an imaginary figure, not one of the actual killers. This revelation forces him to confront the reality of his condition.

Ratsasan

Ratsasan is a 2018 Tamil psychological thriller directed by Ram Kumar, featuring Vishnu Vishal as the main lead. He plays the role of Arun, an aspiring filmmaker who becomes a police officer after his father's death. The film revolves around Arun's investigation into a series of brutal murders targeting teenage schoolgirls, where he uncovers a chilling pattern linked to a psychopathic killer.

The film's shocking ending reveals that the killer is not just a random psychopath but is intricately connected to Arun's life. In a gripping twist, it is unveiled that the killer is actually a character he had previously interacted with, leading to a dramatic confrontation that forces Arun to face his own demons.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is a 2016 Tamil crime thriller directed by Karthick Naren. The film follows the life of a retired police officer Deepak as he recounts a complex murder case from his past to a young man interested in joining the police force. As Deepak narrates the events, the story gradually unfolds the intricate connections between the characters.

The climax delivers a twist that redefines the entire narrative, exposing the true identity of the killer as Gautham, the young man Deepak is speaking to. It's unveiled that Gautham is the son of one of the victims, seeking revenge for his mother's death. In a confrontation, Gautham shoots Deepak, who dies at peace, knowing the truth has finally come to light.

