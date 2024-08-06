Throwback: When Mahesh Babu spilled beans that he and Thalapathy Vijay were the first choice for Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan, directed by legendary director Mani Ratnam was released as a two-parter in 2022 and 2023. However, did you know the director initially wanted superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu for the leading roles?

Yes, back in 2010, Mani Ratnam had initially started his work for Ponniyin Selvan. In hopes of making his dream project, the director had cast Vijay and Mahesh Babu to play the lead roles.

The development even went as far as both the actors signing the project but due to the lack of graphics and VFX prowess back in the day, the director shelved the project. There were also financial issues that made it difficult for the film to be made back then.

In an interview with Tamil magazine Vikatan during Spyder days, Mahesh Babu confirmed that he and Vijay had done a photoshoot for the film in Chennai. The shoot was done 7 days prior to the principal filming but unfortunately, it got shelved.

Moreover, the superstar also revealed how he shares a good relationship with Vijay even now. If the magnum opus project had taken off as it was initially planned, the movie would have featured two of the biggest stars in India, sharing the screen.

After being shelved for over ten years, the film finally came to life in 2022 and 2023 as Ponniyin Selvan I and II. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, and many more in key roles.

The film is based on a popular novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The plot dramatizes the life of the Chola empire’s prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would later become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I, a pinnacle in the history of Tamil Nadu.

Initially, the Mani Ratnam movie had faced delays in shooting due to the Covid-19 pandemic but was finally released and earned several accolades and became one of the highest-grossers.

