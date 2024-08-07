Prithviraj Sukumaran makes a handsome appearance in Mumbai, actor rocks his stylish white outfit; see VIDEO

Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently spotted in Mumbai. In the video, the Salaar actor looked suave as he got into his car. The actor was seen wearing a white-colored shirt with a black print on its back, paired with blue denim jeans.

The Aadujeevitham actor also took a few seconds to pose and wave at the paparazzi in his stylish look before leaving.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran’s papped look in Mumbai:

Earlier today, superstar Mohanlal was also seen in Mumbai along with his wife Suchitra in a rare photogenic moment. The actor was seen in a charming look wearing a blue colored shirt which went well with his spectacles.

Check out Mohanlal and his wife in Mumbai:

With both the actors making their way to Mumbai right now, it is likely that L2: Empuraan's next shoot will take place soon. The highly anticipated sequel movie for 2019’s Lucifer has Prithviraj once again as the director and marks his 3rd collaboration with the superstar.

The team had earlier completed shoots in various international locations and was also seen in Gujarat for their movie. The film which is the second installment in a planned trilogy features an additional cast of actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shakti Kapoor, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Manoj K. Jayan, Arjun Das, and many more in key roles.

Coming to the work front of the actors, Prithviraj was last seen playing the lead role in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, a comedy flick directed by Vipin Das. Besides directing and acting in L2: Empuraan, Prithvi is also set to appear in the movie Vilayath Buddha.

Meanwhile, the actor will join hands with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel once again to reprise the role of Varadharaja Mannar in the movie Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

On the other hand, Mohanlal will soon be seen in his directorial debut and the much-awaited fantasy film Barroz. Moreover, the superstar also has the movie tentatively called L360, directed by Tharun Moorthy, in the pipeline. Additionally, the actor has the film Kannappa in which he will play a cameo role and Vrushabha as well.

