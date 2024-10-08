National Awards 2024: Kantara’s Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, and AR Rahman arrive for award ceremony; WATCH

The 70th National Award ceremony began with Best Actor Rishab Shetty making his way to the event along with his wife Pragathi Shetty to receive the award for performance in Kantara.

Besides them, Nithya Menen who is receiving the Best Actress award had arrived along with her parents while AR Rahman was also spotted making a suave stag entry in his elegant looks.

Check out the papped looks of South stars Rishab Shetty and Nithya Menen at the National Awards 2024 ceremony: