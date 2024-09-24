Thug Life: Kamal Haasan's film enters new phase as Mani Ratnam announces 'its a wrap' in latest BTS video

Superstar Kamal Haasan has always kept his fans on their toes with every one of his projects. Currently, the actor is anticipating the release of his next film, Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The project has been in the pipeline for quite some time now, and recently the makers announced that they have completed the shooting schedule of the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), makers of Thug Life dropped a video, featuring a collection of several moments from the entire shooting schedule of the film. From panoramic views to pivotal dialogues and distant locations, the clip encompassed several keyframes from behind the scenes of the film.

At the end of it, the entire cast, including Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and the filmmaker Mani Ratnam himself, came together for a picture together. In one frame, the Vikram actor could also be seen felicitating his director as the project’s schedule came to an end.

Watch the video here:

The makers also wrote a note expressing that the film is now one step closer to its release, thereby leaving the fans all geared up to witness its grand spectacle on the silver screen. The caption read, “Shooting Completed #Thuglife enters the next phase.”

A few days back, a viral picture of Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and Silambarasan TR from the wrap-up party of Thug Life surfaced on social media. The actors along with their filmmaker seemed joyous as they enjoyed their hard work paying off with the successful completion of the shooting of their film.

While there is no official announcement about the release date of the film, a previous report by the Deccan Herald held a spotlight on the alleged OTT release plans for the film. If the report is to be trusted, Thug Life has been apparently purchased by the OTT platform Netflix. The deal has been supposedly sealed at a whopping amount of Rs. 149.7 crores.

With this, Thug Life surpasse several other OTT-backed projects that locked on a less expensive deal with Netflix.

