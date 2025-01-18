Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan make rare appearance at makeup artist’s event with their spouses; DQ’s daughter steals show

Mammootty remains one of the undisputed superstars of the Malayalam film industry. Besides his massive fan following across the country, the actor is also recognized for his humility. He was recently spotted attending the betrothal ceremony of his makeup artist, George Sebastian’s daughter with his entire family.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), it was the actor’s makeup artist George S who dropped heartwarming pictures with the entire family of Mammootty.

Check out the photos here:

The first picture featured Mammootty and his wife Sulfath making a rare appearance as they sat on either side of the bride-to-be, Cynthia. The next frame had Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya seen posing on either side of the bride-to-be.

However, it was DQ’s daughter, Maryam, who grabbed attention with her cutesy look. The little one was seen sitting on her father’s lap as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, George wrote, “A heart full of love as we marked our daughter Cynthia’s sweet offering ceremony, surrounded by love, light, and blessings.”

Well, besides DQ and Mammootty being public figures, their respective spouses are not as frequently spotted. The last time we got to see the photos of the Lucky Bhaskar actor with his wife Amal Sufiya was on December 13. He dropped an array of pictures with his ladylove as they celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Take a look at the post here:

Sharing a mushy post on social media, DQ celebrated thirteen years of love and happiness with his wife. The pictures screamed pure love and couple goals.

Coming to the work front, Mammootty is next gearing up for his upcoming film Dominic And The Ladies Purse. Dulquer, on the other hand, has projects like Aakasam Lo Oka Tara and Kaantha lined up.

