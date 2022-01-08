AK 61 EXCLUSIVE: Ajith Kumar to start shooting for this actioner from March 9 – Negative shades for Ajith

On February 20, 2021, Pinkvilla was the first to report that after Valimai, Ajith Kumar is reuniting with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor in another film. While the speculations suggested that it’s going to be a quickie, On June 23, 2021, we had informed our readers that the film in question will also be a big scale action thriller to be shot at multiple locations over a period of seven months. And now, we have exclusively learnt that AK 61 is all set to take off in the month of March 2022.

“H Vinoth has locked the script and is presently working on the pre-production front. The director, his producer, and the technical team are working towards putting up a massive set for the first schedule of this action-packed emotional thriller. If everything goes as planned, the movie will go on floors on March 9 on this particular massively constructed set, followed by multiple other schedules through the year at various locations,” revealed a source. An official announcement about the entire cast and crew will be made in due course of time.

It marks his return to the negative role space after a long time. Fans have loved Ajith in these shades, and Vinoth has developed a character that would justify the return of the superstar to this space after a long time Source

In the film, Ajith Kumar will play a character with gray shades and the team is working towards developing a special look for AK. “It marks his return to the negative role space after a long time. Fans have loved Ajith in these shades, and Vinoth has developed a character that would justify the return of the superstar to this space after a long time,” the source added. Ajith has played gray shades in films like Vaali, Varalaru, Billa and Mankatha to name a few.

Ajith will next be seen in Valimai. The movie was gearing up for a Pongal opening, however, the release was delayed due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. According to our source, the film will be among the first to release in India once the third wave subsides. “The team is confident and holding back for a theatrical release despite offers from OTT platforms. It will release within 10 days after the governments decide to raise the restrictions,” the source shared, adding further that the film will get one of the widest releases ever for a Tamil film. Valimai will see a multi-lingual release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

