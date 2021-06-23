THALA 61 EXCLUSIVE: Ajith & H.Vinoth’s next, a multi-location action drama, to be shot over period of 7 months

The film will be produced by Boney Kapoor. Before moving on to Thala 61, Ajith Kumar will complete shooting for the final schedule of the much awaited action thriller, Valimai. Details

On February 20, it was Pinkvilla who first reported that after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, the trio of Thala Ajith, H.Vinoth and Boney Kapoor had started discussion on their third collaboration. A couple of months later, in April we reported that the script has been finalized and the team is all set to take Thala 61 on floors by the month of July, once the Valimai shoot is wrapped up. However, the shoots of both films got delayed due to the second wave of pandemic. A new plan is in the works now and we have got an exclusive update on Thala Ajith’s next film.

Contrary to the reports, the film in question is far off from being a 2-month quickie for Thala and co. “It’s an out and out action drama, with strong emotions and will be shot in multiple locations. While the makers are indeed planning to wrap up the film in a quick span, because they don’t want to make Thala Ajith’s fans wait for a long time, a film of this scale with a star like Ajith will take at-least seven months. The idea is to not take as long as Valimai,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that multiple schedules are being planned and they will spread over a period of seven months.

The initial plan was to start the film in July and get it ready for a Summer 2021 opening, however, there is a delay now of a couple of months due to Covid-scenario. “The team is currently working on the logistics to wrap up Valimai. It’s expected to resume by July End/Early August, depending on the Covid-19 scenario and release towards the end of this year once cinema halls are operational with 100% occupancy in Tamil Nadu. A Diwali release can't be ruled out at the moment, however a final call on release date will be taken once the shoot is wrapped up,” the source informed. There is a high possibility of Thala 61 going on floors in the window of October and November, and be wrapped up by May for a release in the third quarter of 2022. However, these timelines are all tentative, and things can happen earlier or later too, depending on Covid-19 scenario as also Valimai.

According to the source, all three key stakeholders, Ajith, Vinoth and Boney, are very excited about Thala 61. The pre-production work, including deciding on the locations, Thala’s looks and get up, the extensive supporting cast, has already started. Talking about Valimai, it’s among the most anticipated and spoken about films of Kollywood. It has been over 600 days since Ajith fans received an update about their superstar’s film, and recently, a fan was spotted asking for Valimai Update in the on-going India vs New Zealand world test championship final. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as we shall try and bring an update on the first look reveal of Valimai as well as the release date soon.

