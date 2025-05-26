Alia Bhatt about Fahadh Faasil at Cannes Film Festival 2025: 'I would definitely be interested in working with him someday'

Alia Bhatt became the center of attention at the Cannes Film Festival after making her red carpet debut this year. While she made the most of her time at the event, you might be surprised to learn who she spoke about. He was none other than Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

In a brief conversation with Brut India, Alia Bhatt expressed her admiration for Fahadh Faasil. She mentioned that he is among the actors she truly respects. She described Aavesham as one of her favourite films and said his performance in it was extraordinary.

"Fahadh Faasil is an actor I truly admire. He is an exceptional performer. Aavesham is one of my favourite films. I would definitely be interested in working with him someday," the Jigra actress said.

Alia Bhatt also spoke highly of the Malayalam film industry while recalling her experience working with Roshan Mathew in Darlings. She described him as a talented performer who had impressed audiences not only in Malayalam cinema but also in Hindi films. She praised his abilities and said it was a pleasure to share screen space with him.

When asked about regional collaborations, Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts. The Brahmastra actress expressed that she doesn’t see any distinction between regions, as everyone belongs to the same creative space.

"The one thing that pandemic taught me is that we're actually one unit, and with now content sitting in one platform the global platform that everyone gets to view is a huge exposure. You can watch any kind of content," Alia Bhatt said.

She also highlighted how streaming services help expand perspectives. She recalled watching an Oscar-winning animated film from the Philippines just two days earlier, which left a strong impression on her. She appreciated how these platforms allow audiences to experience diverse cultural viewpoints.

In her words, "Day before yesterday I saw an animated film that won the Oscars which is a Philippine animated production and I was like wow, I get to see someone else's perspective because of the platform that's available to us."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt stunned everyone by wearing Gucci’s first-ever saree at the Cannes 2025 closing ceremony.

Check out her photos below:

