No power, no problem: Alia Bhatt reveals how her team creatively overcame challenges as she prepared for Cannes closing ceremony

Alia Bhatt recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She put on a stunning show during both her red carpet appearances. For her second day, which was the event’s closing ceremony, Alia and her team faced certain challenges while she got ready due to a power cut. However, they overcame them with their creativity.

In Vogue’s Last Looks segment, Alia Bhatt talked while getting ready for her second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. She said that it was her first time at the prestigious event. She mentioned that she was always excited but also quite nervous. Alia added that she actually enjoyed the chaos around such events. “It’s a bit strange, I don’t know why, but like the chaos always tends to find us,” she stated.

The actress shared that just a few minutes earlier, they had no electricity for four hours. Revealing her hairstylist’s hack during the outage, Alia said, “So Amit over here was actually taking my hair extensions, and he put it on a tong. And he put it out in the sun so that it could heat up because we had no electricity.”

Alia added they were figuring things out as they went along, and she was now very thankful that the electricity had come back.

Alia Bhatt created history by walking the red carpet in Gucci’s interpretation of a saree. She looked absolutely stunning and made netizens go crazy with her fashion moment. A day prior, she donned an ivory-nude Schiaparelli dress for the premiere of The Mastermind.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival took place from May 13 to May 24, 2025. Many Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter, and more graced the event and turned heads with their fashion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will go back to shooting Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The magnum opus stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as the male leads. Later in the year, Alia will gear up for the release of her Spy Universe film Alpha.

