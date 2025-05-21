Cannes Film Festival 2025: Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash styles Rs 1 lakh watch with easy-breezy outfit

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is one of the most prestigious events held in France. Several global icons graced the red carpet in their stylish outfits. Among the many celebrities who attended the festival, a popular face from the Kannada film industry also turned heads. Yes, we are talking about Pranitha Subhash.

Pranitha attended the Bharath Pavilion panel that discussed Indian cinema going global. She wore a soft pink outfit at the event that included a satin skirt with lace details and a matching embroidered crop top with an overlay.

She paired the look with a Roberto Cavalli by Franck Muller watch. It has a striking serpent-inspired look. The bracelet and case are sculpted to mimic snake scales. The dial is clean with Roberto Cavalli’s logo and Franck Muller’s signature touch. The price of watch usually varies between Rs 75,000 to nearly Rs 1 lakh.

Sharing the post, Pranitha wrote, "Day 1 at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the Bharath Pavilion panel on Indian cinema going global."

Take a look at the posts below:

Who else attended Cannes 2025 from the Kannada film industry?

Pranitha was not the only face from Kannada film industry to attend the film festival. Actress Disha Madan was also in attendance at the event, serving her best look.

Disha Madan took to Instagram to share her joy about debuting on the Cannes red carpet. She wore a pure zari Kanchivaram saree. It was handwoven by skilled artisans near Chettinad and took over 400 hours to complete. The saree's design drew inspiration from a faded photograph of a 1950s Chettinad wedding. It was dyed in sacred vermilion red.

What made it unique was the absence of borders or contrast. It flowed entirely in silk and gold. Disha paired it with a custom corset blouse. The blouse was hand-embroidered by four artisans over 250 hours. It featured intricate micro-zari, zardosi, and bead detailing.

Sharing a video from Cannes, Disha wrote, "This is MY MOMENT! Gracing the Cannes red carpet in a pure zari Kanchivaram saree — handwoven over 400 hours by master artisans near Chettinad — this ensemble is more than couture. It is a revival of beauty almost lost to time."

Take a look at the post below:

