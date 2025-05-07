Allu Arjun meets Aamir Khan at his residence; collaboration in works? Viral PHOTO sparks rumors

Allu Arjun recently met Aamir Khan at the latter's residence in Mumbai. Yes, you read that right! A photo of the two actors posing together has taken social media by storm. Fans have been wondering what’s brewing between them, as it didn’t seem like a chance encounter.

In the photo, Aamir Khan is seen smiling as he poses with Allu Arjun. The Pushpa 2 actor wore a white T-shirt paired with black pants, while the Bollywood star opted for a printed blue kurta and black dhoti pants.

Advertisement

Take a look at the photo below:

Some reports suggested that Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan might collaborate on a project soon. While the details behind their meeting remain under wraps, fans continue to speculate about a possible pan-India film. However, neither Allu Arjun nor Aamir Khan’s team has confirmed any of these reports yet.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently prepping for his role in Atlee's project, tentatively titled AA22xA6. At the WAVES Summit 2025, he shared his thoughts on a concept pitched by Atlee. The actor said he was impressed by the idea and praised Atlee’s ambition and felt they both had similar creative visions.

Allu Arjun revealed that the film plans to offer a unique visual experience to Indian viewers. He added that while the scale would be international, the story would remain deeply connected to Indian culture and emotions.

"It’s my 22nd film with director Atlee gaaru, who made Jawan and many other superhit films in the South. We have come together. I really liked the idea that he told me and I like his aspirations.” He went on to add, “I felt we were like-minded on many levels. We hope to bring a very new visual spectacle to Indian cinema. It will be a very international presentation with total Indian sensibilities," Allu Arjun said.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Meet Allu Arjun’s new coach for AA22, Lloyd Steven who has previously worked with Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and Ranveer Singh