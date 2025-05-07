Mahabharat: Aamir Khan admits being deeply moved by THIS character from Indian epic, any guesses?

Aamir Khan went from being a child actor to an assistant director, to an ace Bollywood actor, filmmaker, and producer. Even though he wanted to skip acting a while ago, the actor will be back on the big screen with his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. He is also working on his dream project, Mahabharat. Recently, he revealed that the character of Krishna has deeply moved him. Read on!

While Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, 2025, he is also looking forward to a full-fledged start working on his next production venture inspired by the Indian epic, Mahabharat. When ABP Live asked the actor-filmmaker which character he is drawn to from the epic, Khan said, “The character of Krishna deeply moves me—that’s the character I truly love.”

In the same interview, he also revealed that the Mahabharat is his dream, and he hopes to bring it to life. However, he did admit that it’s a very difficult dream. “Mahabharat will never let you down, but you might let Mahabharat down,” he stated. Hence, the PK actor is treading carefully.

Once SZP is released, he can begin working on it. “I’m trying my best—let’s see how things unfold. It’s such a massive project that I don’t want to say much right now,” the Laapataa Ladies producer told the publication. Earlier, Aamir Khan shared that he has already started brainstorming on his upcoming dream project. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he stated that just the writing process of the film, which is one of his biggest ambitions, will take a few years.

While it’s clear that he will be joining the team as one of the producers, Aamir hasn’t revealed if he will be joining the cast as an actor. “We'll see who we should cast based on who's appropriate for which part,” said the Dangal actor, adding that the magnum opus will need more than one director. Later, Bajrangi Bhaijaan writer, Vijayendra Prasad, stated that Aamir approached him with an idea for Mahabharat.

