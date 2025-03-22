EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun gets Rs 175 crore for Atlee’s next; Shooting timelines locked

After the historic success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is teaming up with Atlee for a mega-budget ‘Parallel Universe’ film, and the prep work for the same is going on in full swing. According to sources close to the development, the makers are planning to launch this spectacle with a special asset in the next two months, with all the details about the cast and crew. In the midst of the prep-work, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on A6. According to industry circles, Allu Arjun will be getting a big pay cheque for this feature film and become the highest-paid actor of India today.

A source shares, “Allu Arjun has locked a deal worth Rs 175 crore with producer, Sun Pictures, along with a backend deal of 15 percent stake in profits. It’s the biggest front-end deal signed by an actor in modern era, and Allu has allotted bulk dates to Atlee and Sun Pictures from August 2025. The idea is to roll with the film in the window of August to October, depending on the time taken for pre-production.” A6 is said to be a high on VFX project as the filmmaker is creating an altogether new world, with ample of scope for politics and drama through the narrative.

“Despite all the newness in the visuals, the screenplay will have all the elements of a quintessential Atlee film – from a strong introduction block, to elevation points, and masala elements. It’s the most ambitious film for both Atlee and Allu Arjun,” the source adds. Contrary to the reports, the film will be produced by Sun Pictures, and is on track to roll in the second half of 2025.

Allu Arjun was flooded with offers from all across the industries, but he has chosen Atlee’s next as a follow-up to Pushpa 2, as he saw the potential in the film to go global. “After a success like Pushpa, it’s important to follow up with the right film to consolidate the position. A6 is the perfect project for Allu to up the stakes further,” the source concludes.

Apart from A6, Allu is also doing a film with Trivikram, which rolls in second half of 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.