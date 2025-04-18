Am Ah OTT Release: Dileesh Pothan’s Malayalam thriller offers emotional slice of life amid fast-paced world; here’s where to watch it online

Am Ah was released theatrically on January 24, 2025. The movie opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. The Malayalam thriller offers an emotional balance to the speeding world around us, wrapped up tightly within the pretext of an engaging crime thriller. It is all set to debut on OTT now.

When and where to watch Am Ah

Am Ah is streaming on the OTT platform SUN NXT from today, April 18, 2025. The streaming giant announced the same officially on their X account.

The caption of the announcement read, “Love can be found anywhere, especially if you look close enough! Follow the story of Stephen visiting Kavantha, Watch Am Ah, streaming on SunNXT Now!!”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Am Ah

The storyline of Am Ah revolves around an ordinary road construction supervisor by the name of Stephen. While he battles out a mundane existence between work and home all his life, he gets a chance to visit a place called Kavantha.

This place offers Stephen a new vision and the picturesque visuals of Kavantha make him realize what life has actually to offer beyond the ordinary.

However, his visit slowly turns into something more after he begins to encounter a series of heartwarming events, during which he realizes that love does exist in its truest form in the most obscure of places.

Cast and crew of Am Ah

Am Ah stars Dileesh Pothan, Devadarshini, Jaffar Idukki, Meera Vasudev, T.G. Ravi, Sruthy Jayan and others.

It is written by Kaviprasad Gopinath, while Thomas K. Sebastian has directed the film. Gopi Sundar has composed its background musical score.

