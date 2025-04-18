Sachein Re-Release: Fans go gaga as Thalapathy Vijay’s peppy track Va Va Va En Thalaiva plays in theaters

Even today, Sachein remains one of the cult-favorite films of Thalapathy Vijay fans. The movie, which also starred Genelia D’Souza as the leading lady, has recently been re-released in theaters on April 18, much to the joy of fans.

Well, it seems the film is all set to make another blockbuster run once more, as social media is filled with tons of glimpses of fans rushing to their nearest theaters and giving the film another watch.

In fact, in one of the glimpses shared on social media by a fan, audiences can be seen turning into a celebratory mood as they matched the steps of Vijay’s popular track Va Va Va En Thalaiva from the film.

Check out the glimpse here:

The audience is seen waving flags, hooting, and cheering loudest as they get to see the popular song once more, with Sachein re-releasing it in theaters.

For the unversed, Va Va En Thalaiva is crooned by Shankar Mahadevan and is premised as an energetic song featuring Vijay in a cool, college-going avatar. His footwork in the song remains iconic among fans for more than one reason.

Coming back to the film, Sachein was released initially on April 14, 2005. This year, the film was re-released as the movie clocked 20 years. The Tamil romantic comedy also starred Bipasha Basu, Vadivelu, Santhanam, Raghuvaran, Thalaivasal Vijay, Mohan Sharma, and others.

It has been written and directed by John, and its musical score has been set up by Devi Sri Prasad. It emerged as the blockbuster movie for the year 2005 after its initial release.

In other news, Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his last film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. This upcoming project would mark his final cinematic role before he ventures into politics as a full-time profession.

