Pushpa 2: Rift between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar? Fans express worries over film’s delay

The much-anticipated movie Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun is slated to release in December this year, however, it seems like the stylish star and director Sukumar have run into a scuffle amidst its final stages. As per current rumors, the actor and director are having a rift, with the former even trimming down his beard and both even going on respective vacations.

However, as per Allu Arjun’s digital head, the director has already finished the editing for the first half of the film. Moreover, the digital head also stated that it is common for people to take a break during the editing process.

Are Allu Arjun and director Sukumar having a fallout?

As per early reports, Allu Arjun and director Sukumar had disagreements on the sets of Pushpa 2, leading to a fallout. This led many to speculate that the actor had trimmed his beard as a sign of protest against the director, with an alleged month’s shoot left for the film’s completion. The actor’s new look had even gone viral on social media, leaving fans questioning the production progress of the film.

Check out Allu Arjun’s new look:

See fan reactions to Allu Arjun & Sukumar's rift:

Additionally, the actor had been on vacation, allegedly causing a delay in production with now the director also going to the US to meet his family. Despite the rumors of a fallout, the makers are dismissing the reports.

More about Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun in the lead role is the direct sequel to the actor’s blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The film helmed by Sukumar features the story of a red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj who strives to make a name for himself and take on adversaries that come in any form.

Besides the stylish star in the lead role, the film also has actors Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, and many more playing key roles in the film.

The movie was initially slated to release on August 15, 2024, but due to the pending shoots and post-production works, the makers have opted to release the movie on December 6.

