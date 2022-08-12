Anushka Shetty- The champion of body positivity in times when actresses are conscious about body image

We have seen her playing roles wearing a swimsuit where she is oozing oomph. She has also played a character looking all regal and dignified as a queen in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. One of the top heroines in the South, Anushka Shetty even put on 20 kilos for Inji Idupazhagi (Size Zero) in 2015. Instead of using prosthetics or a body suit, she gained weight naturally to get into the skin of the character. And it isn't a cakewalk, we all know!

Anushka Shetty took this bold step when most actresses are super conscious about their bodies. Her every monumental effort and dedication deserves to be praised. Because, she did everything to look convincing on screen and this comes from someone passionate about Yoga.

Did you know that before entering showbiz, the Billa actress was a yoga instructor? Yes, and she went by the name of Sweety.

However, the real task was when she had to lose weight later. Everything she ate, ate with caution and under supervision. Most importantly, right after Size Zero, Anushka Shetty had to get back in shape for her role as Devasena in Prabhas' Baahubali. Balancing acts is something she has perfected. She legit did rigorous fitness exercises and chose natural ways to lose weight.

There are certain notions of beauty that add a problem- For example, to be on the cover page of magazine or just being around people who are obsessed with looks, basically peer pressure. However, Anushka always chose a risky route. She did just the opposite way.

Well, here she is going the size zero way again! She is currently shooting for Mahesh P's film in Hyderabad, which is produced by UV Creations on a grand scale. The Baahubali actress has gained weight again for the film (tentatively called #Anushka48) and that's why she is keeping herself away from the media glare.

There are very few actresses who have left no stone unturned to play their part in the film. Shraddha Kapoor had to gain some weight, despite using prosthetics, for her role in Haseena Parkar.

Vidya Balan, the lady who believes in taking risks, at one point, her weight had become a 'National issue'. For The Dirty Picture, the role of Silk was the boldest character she has ever played in her career. She gained almost 12 kgs to do justice to the original character. A lot of mental preparation goes behind and it isn't a cakewalk, I repeat!

"I have always been a fat girl, I wouldn’t say that I am at a stage where my fluctuating weight doesn’t bother me anymore at all. But I have come a long way. I have had hormonal issues all my life. For the longest time, I hated my body. I thought it had betrayed me. On the days I was under the pressure of looking my best, I would bloat up and I would be so angry and frustrated," said Vijay Balan in an interview with TOI a couple of years ago.

These heroines shattered the glass ceiling in the industry. While we still have a long way to go to normalize body positivity, Anushka Shetty, and Vidya Balan are the true trailblazers.

In the past, Selena Gomez had also opened up about her weight and body image. She actually struggled to feel confident. "I fluctuate a lot with my weight. And I remember this night (2015 Met Gala) specifically, I didn't feel good about my body," she had said in an interview with Vogue.

