EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan: A producer once saw my palm, wished me luck but I didn't get the film; Was never hurt

R Madhavan has been a sensation ever since he made his debut. While Madhavan has been a part of several different films, his role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein continues to be a fan-favourite. Madhavan has proved his mettle as an actor in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema by giving us some memorable performances. Now, he is all set to present Nishabdham alongside Anushka Shetty which releases on Amazon Prime on October 2. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Madhavan opened up on the funny incidents he faced while he was new in the industry. He recalled a time when a producer looked at his palm and did not give him work, which left him perplexed.

"I have also faced (certain weird things). I have never been hurt but I have faced some weird things," Madhavan cracked up. He shared, "I remember I had gone for a casting of a film the producer read my palm and then told me 'okay beta, all the best' and I did not get the film. So, I was like 'will you give me work by looking at my hand? Will you decide if I can act basis my palm reading?' And what happened is that the same person wanted to work with me 10 years later, so such funny things have happened."

I have never faced anything wrong or bad. I was lucky to find the right people. R Madhavan

However, he did clarify that he never felt that the industry was unfair to him in anyway, if anything he feels he has always found the right people. "But if you ask me if I felt that the industry perhaps wasn't fair to me, I would say never, I have never faced anything wrong or bad. I was lucky to find the right people. I did not have to ask money which did not belong to me. I am very grateful."

Madhavan also shared his excitement over Nishabdham finally releasing and awaits to see how audience react to it.

