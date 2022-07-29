EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Shetty goes the 'Size Zero' way again; Gains weight for Mahesh P film

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty as we all know are currently shooting for Mahesh P's film in Hyderabad, which is produced by UV Creations on a grand scale. This movie will see Anushka Shetty back on the big screen after a very long time, and hence, the anticipation has doubled. We have now got an exclusive update for you on Anushka Shetty's look in the film.

The Baahubali actress has gained weight again for the film (tentatively called #Anushka48) and that's why she is keeping herself away from the media glare. A source close to the development reveals, "Anushka has gained weight again for her role in the film. Interesting, she looks every bit confident and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. The makers have tightened the security on the sets and have made sure no photo of Anushka gets leaked online."

For the unversed, Anushka Shetty had gained weight naturally and put on 20 kg to fit into the shoes of her character in the film, 'Size Zero'. Well, in a time when actresses are super conscious about their body image, Anushka Shetty has shattered glass ceilings like no other.

Size Zero was directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil, the latter titled Inji Iduppazhagi.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty recently completed 17 years in the industry and her co-star Naveen Polishetty penned a heartfelt note on Twitter. He also shared a picture of the actress holding cake and captioned, "Bribed @MsAnushkaShetty with cake . “Ee 17 years lo nene best co star anta :P”. Congrats on an awesome journey so far. Our shoot has been going on guys. And it’s mad fun ! Malli @UV_Creations router off chese lopala update ichesa :) #Anushka48 #NaveenPolishetty3 #MaheshP."

