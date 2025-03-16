AR Rahman rushed to Chennai hospital after experiencing sudden chest pain: REPORT

AR Rahman was recently taken to a private hospital in Chennai after complaining of chest pain. According to an India Today report, he was admitted for immediate medical care, and doctors performed tests such as an echocardiogram and ECG.

Reports indicate that he arrived at the hospital today around 7:30 AM. Medical experts are closely monitoring his condition, and an angiogram may be conducted if necessary.

However, as per an NDTV report, AR Rahman was hospitalized in Chennai due to dehydration. Doctors revealed that he had recently returned from London and sought medical attention after feeling unwell.

"He returned from London yesterday and felt unwell, so he went to the hospital for a check-up last night. However, according to the doctors, it was due to dehydration, as he has also been fasting for Ramzan," NDTV quoted his spokesperson.

His condition was linked to dehydration, likely caused by fasting during Ramzan. However, doctors have assured that he is now stable and not in danger. Meanwhile, an official health update on AR Rahman is still awaited by fans.

Saira Banu, the ex-wife of AR Rahman, was recently hospitalized following a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. She received immediate medical attention, and doctors performed the necessary procedure to address her condition.

Her lawyer, Vandana Shah, shared that she was admitted a few days ago and is currently focusing on regaining her health. The statement also expressed Saira’s deep appreciation for the outpouring of concern and support from those around her. She has requested her well-wishers to keep her in their prayers as she continues her recovery.

"Mrs. Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

After nearly 29 years of marriage, Saira Banu and AR Rahman announced their separation on November 19, 2024. In a statement issued through Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, it was revealed that the decision was made due to significant emotional strain.