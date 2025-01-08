AR Rahman says Anirudh Ravichander shouldn’t just do music for big hero films, wants him to learn THIS

AR Rahman is an asset to the Indian music industry. The multiple Grammy Award winner has composed some of the most evergreen tracks over the decades, not to forget the multiple languages he has worked on within the country. And now, he recently shared a key word of advice for another budding composer, Anirudh Ravichander, which has drawn attention from all around.

At the audio launch event for Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen’s upcoming film

Kadhalikka Neramillai, AR Rahman took to the center stage and made a rare comment about fellow composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has been a significant contributor to the music industry of the South.

Being the senior, AR Rahman appreciated the kind of work that Anirudh has done over the years, not to forget the big projects of A-listed actors on which he has worked.

However, the former reminded Ani that he should also try to include more Raga-based classical music versions in his compositions so it stays relevant even for many generations to come.

Check out AR Rahman’s video here:

AR Rahman said, “Anirudh is doing very good music. My small request to you is to have a classical version of the song so that the longevity is much more. Because when you do, it will reach the younger generation.”

Just a few days ago, AR Rahman turned 57 and he was outpoured with a number of wishes and love from all across the world.

These also included some of the renowned names from the film industry, extending gratitude to the maestro for his soulful contributions over the years.

Coming back to his work front, the Muqabla singer has crafted some stirring renditions for the upcoming film Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film will be released on January 14, 2025.

