Arshad Warsi on Prabhas’ joker comment controversy: ‘I will love every actor for the rest of my life’

Arshad Warsi was embroiled in a controversy after he commented on Prabhas' character in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. His statement did not sit well with fans and invited sharp criticism from various quarters. However, during an exclusive chat with India Today Digital, Arshad revealed that he was shocked by the negativity he received at first, but these things don't matter to him anymore.

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor expressed that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and since we live in a democratic nation, individuals have the freedom to say what they feel. He further mentioned, "If you are a positive person, anything negative does bother you. However, we have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn't bother me anymore."

When questioned about disabling the comment section on his Instagram, Arshad humorously responded that he isn't even aware of how to do that.

When asked if this incident has made him more careful about what to say in public, the actor admitted that it has. He said, "Absolutely, I have decided that I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life."

For those who aren't aware of this controversy, it started when Arshad appeared on YouTuber Samdish Bhatia's channel and spoke about the film Kalki 2898 AD. While he lauded Amitabh Bachchan's role, he made a snarky remark on Prabhas. He said that the actor looked like a "joker" in the movie.

He said, "Prabhas, I am really sad; why was he? He was like a joker. Why? I want to see Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there."

After the incident, director Nag Ashwin and actor Nani appeared to criticize Arshad for his remarks. However, in a previous media interaction, Arshad clarified that his comments were directed towards the character, not the individual.

Moving ahead, Arshad is all set for the release of his upcoming film Bandaa Singh. The movie will hit the big screens on October 25.

