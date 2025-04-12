Bad Boyz OTT Release: Rahman’s Malayalam comedy is full of silly fun and entertainment; know where to watch it online

Malayalam comedy flick Bad Boyz was released in theaters on September 14, 2024. The movie received an average to mixed response at the box office, with many suggesting it to be a storehouse of mindless fun. And now, the film is all set for its online premiere.

When and where to watch Bad Boyz

Advertisement

Bad Boyz can now be watched online on OTT. Fans of the movie can watch it on Manorama Max from April 12.

The official announcement shared by the streaming platform on their Instagram handle read, “Bad Boyz | Streaming now on manoramaMAX. Watch now on manoramaMAX.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Bad Boyz

The storyline of Bad Boyz revolves around a group of friends who are members of their own formulated arts and sports club named Bad Boys. The leader of this gang, Antappan, is shown as an aimless man who is shown to become a local goon just to impress the girl he loves.

What follows is how Antappan, along with his friends Sintappan and some others, is suddenly disrupted by the emergence of a drug mafia that threatens to spoil their peaceful lives.

In a fit of his reputation that needs to be upheld at all times, Antappan, Sintappan and their gang of friends task themselves with the duty of ridding themselves of this mafia. They decide to go all out in order to drive away the mafia gang, restore stability and win over challenges.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Bad Boyz

Bad Boyz starred Rahman, Babu Antony, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Bibin George, Anson Paul, Senthil Krishna, Saiju Kurup, Sheelu Abraham and others in key roles.

The film is directed by Omar Lulu and is based on a story written by him. William Francis has composed the musical score of the movie.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar enjoy the Italian countryside, soak in the sun on their trip to Tuscany