Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar enjoy the Italian countryside, soak in the sun on their trip to Tuscany

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been enjoying a relaxed vacation in Europe along with their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. The recent pictures shared by the star wife offer a glimpse into their tour of Tuscany.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata Shirodkar posted a bunch of photos as the three of them enjoyed the Italian countryside together. From vast meadows and sunny weather to gorgeous landscapes, they seemed to be having a wonderful time.

Advertisement

Check out the photos here:

While Mahesh Babu avoided being captured on camera directly, his beloved wife Namrata snapped a picture of him from behind as he explored the roads around. Meanwhile, the former actress was seen twinning in denim with her daughter Sitara, as the two were engaged in a light-hearted conversation in one of the pictures.

Sharing the photos, Namrata wrote: “Woke up to see the mist roll off the Italian countryside, revealing its historic silhouette. The sun warms the ancient stones of our borgo, the vines ripen, and a classic Tuscan day begins. Enjoying the beautiful things in life.”

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, the superstar has been in the news for quite some time now, thanks to the constant buzz surrounding his upcoming film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.

A magnum opus in the making, both the actor and the filmmakers have maintained complete silence about any updates regarding the movie, although the shooting has been progressing steadily.

Advertisement

Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

According to the latest reports, the movie is expected to release on March 25, 2027, coinciding with the 5-year anniversary of SS Rajamouli’s previous blockbuster RRR, which starred Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn.

ALSO READ: Karthik Subbaraj recalls his ‘most unforgettable day’ after meeting Rajinikanth on sets of Jailer 2