Balaji Mohan's second marriage with Dhanya Balakrishna: Things to know about his divorce to defamation case

Maari director Balaji Mohan has hit the headlines yet again over his personal life. Since last few weeks, there had been speculations that Balaji has secretly tied the knot with actress Dhanya Balakrishnan, who is popularly known for playing supporting roles in films like 7 Aam Arivu, Kadhalil Sothapuvathu Eppadi, Neethane En Ponvasantham, and Raja Rani. Now, it looks like he has confirmed his second marriage with Dhanya Balakrishnan. According to media reports, Balaji Mohan has filed a petition case against TV actress Kalpika Ganesh for making defamatory statements about his personal life. The petition read, "I have directed films like How I Fall in Love, 'Maari' and 'Maari 2'. I got married to Dhanya Balakrishna, who has acted in films like '7 aam Arivu' and 'Raja Rani, on 23rd January last. Kalpika Ganesh, an actress from Telangana who acts in web series, has released videos on YouTube to spread defamation about our marriage and personal life. She also shared it on social media."

Following the same, judge Senthilkumar Ramamurthy, who heard the petition, has ordered Kalpika Ganesh to stop making comments about the director and his personal life. The judge has adjourned the matter to January 20, 2023. Apparently, Dhanya Balakrishna recently revealed Balaji Mohan's secret marriage and also accused him of controlling his wife Dhanya Balakrishna.

Balaji Mohan divorce In 2016, the Vaaya Moodi Pesavum director posted on his social media page that he is officially divorced due to irreconcilable differences. "I wanted to clarify to my friends, well-wishers and my friends in the press and media about my divorce before you find out in the form of rumours and speculations. I had separated from my (now) ex-wife about three years ago due to irreconcilable differences and eventually sought to end the marriage with an official divorce by mutual consent. The judicial formalities have been completed. It has been a healthy separation and we have both moved on in our own ways for the better. I request that the privacy and sensitivities of everyone involved be respected. Thank you all for the support and encouragement you have always given me," read the statement. For the unversed, the director was first married to his childhood sweetheart. They got separated within a year of their marriage. Now, Balaji Mohan is with actress Dhanya Balakrishna.

About his films Balaji Mohan began his career as a director with his first full-length bilingual romantic comedy called Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, in Tamil. The film was based on one of his own short films. He further moved on to be an assistant director for the Tamil film called Kulir 100° and since then, he has worked with actors like Dhanush and Dulquer Salmaan. His second directorial venture, a bilingual titled Vaayai Moodi Pesavum in Tamil and Samsaaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram in Malayalam was with Dulquer Salmaan. Balaji Mohan is next helming a Hindi film titled 'Click Shankar'. This will mark his entry into Bollywood. The first look poster of 'Click Shankar' was launched last May, and the film work has been under process. Talking about Click Shankar, director Balaji Mohan, in a statement, had said, "This film needed a unique vision for its treatment with the protagonist being an original, one-of-a-kind character. An amalgamation of something deep, dark & edgy being wrapped with humour to keep the audience guessing and at the edge of their seats till the end. These synergies wouldn't have matched better with anyone other than the Junglee Pictures team and developing this project with them has been a superb experience. I found this to be the perfect film to make my debut in Hindi cinema with, and we cannot wait to present all that is in the making."

