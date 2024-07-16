Bha Bha Ba sneak peek OUT: Dileep and Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer promises to be a wild entertainer

After the streak of underperforming movies, Malayalam actor Dileep is coming back with a promising project titled Bha Bha Ba This highly anticipated project is directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar, and the screenplay of the movie is written by actor couple Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

The title of the movie, Bha Bha Ba, which expands to Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam, (Fear, Devotion, Respect), was announced in a sneak peek promo video released today. The first look of Dileep’s character was also released in the sneak peek.

Check out the sneak peek of Bha Bha Ba

The sneak peek ends with a dialogue where Dileep's character is conversing something with Vineeth Sreenivasan's character, and the way the conversation is carried out reminds one of the famous dialogues of Dileep from his superhit movie Runway. Besides these 2 actors; Dhyan Sreenivasan, Baiju, Balu Varghese, Salim Kumar, Siddharth Bharathan of Bramayugam fame, and others are playing important roles in the movie.

The big-budget movie is produced by Gokulam Movies, one of the biggest production houses in the Malayalam film industry. Shaan Rahman is in charge of the music for Bha Bha Ba. With a potential entertainer storyline and a brilliant team behind the film, it is certain to create waves at the box office.

Dileep aims for a comeback with Bha Bha Ba

Dileep is going through a rough patch in his acting career since he has not been able to score a big theatrical blockbuster in Malayalam cinema for the last seven years. Though he was a crowd-puller in commercial films, his last big success was the 2017 movie Ramaleela. Dileep failed to impress audiences in his recent releases like Bandra, Thankamani, and Pavi Caretaker. With Bha Bha Ba, Dileep has his hopes set high for a good revival and a big hit at the box office.

The exact genre of Bha Bha Ba remains unknown, but there have been speculations that it would be a time-traveling fantasy movie. However, the makers of the movie haven't confirmed such reports. Despite the mystery surrounding its storyline, Bha Bha Ba is expected to deliver wholesome entertainment on the big screen.

