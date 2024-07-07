Popular Star Kid: Meet Dileep and Manju Warrier’s daughter Meenakshi Dileep, a doctor, and popular internet personality

A popular star kid who may not appear on the silver screens but still manages to capture everyone’s attention is popular Malayalam actor Dileep’s daughter, Meenakshi Dileep. Over the years, Meenakshi has hit the headlines with her stellar looks and personality, making her social media presence ever so understandable.

Let’s take a look into the star kid’s personal life and social media presence which is undoubtedly the talk of the town.

Who is Meenakshi Dileep, the sensational star kid?

Dr Meenakshi Dileep is the daughter of actor Dileep and his ex-wife, Manju Warrier, born on March 23, 2000. According to an article by Breeze Masti, the 24-year-old celebrity kid is a doctor who studied in Chennai. The star kid completed her education in Ernakulam before moving ahead with her career in medicine.

Despite not being an actress, the star kid has managed to carve out a niche of followers on her social media handle, often making her a viral sensation on the internet platforms. In many of her social media posts, the star kid is seen donning some stylish outfits and making the best out of her personality, gaining immense popularity.

The popular public figure is often seen making the audience go into a frenzy with her dance videos. So much so that she recently posted one on the song, Titli from Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express.

Setting fire to the smartphone screens, Meenakshi managed to steal everyone’s attention in a matter of mere minutes, especially with her casual red outfit. Furthermore, many people even went on to comment on how her moves are reminiscent of her mother, who is popular for her skills in dancing.

Check out Meenakshi Dileep’s dance video:

Prior to this, the Meenakshi also posted a dance video over Deepika’s other song, which featured her in a complete black and white setting, twirling to the tunes. The dance moves in the dim-lit setting brought out a surrealistic feel, that no one can stop being amazed seeing.

Check out the video:

More about Meenakshi Dileep

Speaking more about the popular star kid, Meenakshi Dileep currently lives with her father and stepmother, actress Kavya Madhavan. The 24-year-old is also the elder half-sister to Mahalakshmi Dileep. Kavya Madhavan even shared a few throwback pictures back in March this year, showcasing various iconic moments from their lives.

Check out some of the pictures feat. Meenakshi Dileep with her family

Dileep and Manju Warrier’s work front

Dileep was last seen in the movie Pavi Caretaker, directed by Vineeth Kumar. The comedy-drama movie features the story of an unmarried caretaker for a residential apartment in Kerala, and how the various bonds he forms there lead him to face various challenges.

The actor is next set to appear in the film Bha. Bha. Ba directed by Dhananjay Shankar. The movie also features actors Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Saranya Ponvannan, Sandy Master, and more in key roles.

On the other hand, Manju Warrier is expected to make an appearance in the much-awaited Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. Besides the Rajinikanth flick, the actress is also expected to pair opposite Vijay Sethupathi for the sequel movie Viduthalai Part 2. Moreover, the actress is also reprising her role as Priyadarshini Ramdas in the Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan.

