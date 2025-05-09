Bramayugam producers officially title Pranav Mohanlal’s 1st horror film as Dies Irae; unveil an eerie and unsettling look

The makers of Bramayugam have unveiled Pranav Mohanlal’s first-ever horror film's official title as Dies Irae. The announcement of the same was made by the team with a first look post on social media.

Sharing an eerie and frightening look of the same, the post was captioned, “#NSS2 is titled DIÉS IRAÉ.” With the official title, the makers also attached the tagline, “The day of wrath.”

Dies Irae is being helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, who has previously made Malayalam-language horror films like Bhoothakalam and Bramayugam. With the upcoming venture written by the director himself, the movie will mark Pranav Mohanlal’s first-ever attempt at the horror genre.

Dies Irae, which was initially tentatively titled NSS2, began shooting on March 24, 2025. Following a short span of production, the film wrapped up its entire shoot in just a few weeks, concluding on April 29, 2025.

While the official release date has not yet been announced, the movie is likely to hit the big screens soon. The film, bankrolled by Studio Y Not and Night Shift Studio, features music composed by Christo Xavier, who also previously worked on Bramayugam.

Bramayugam is a period folk horror flick set in the 17th-century Malabar region, where Thevan, a traveling folk singer, escapes from Portuguese invaders by being sold into slavery.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Thevan ends up in a mysterious mansion owned by Kodumon Potti. However, he soon begins to realize that Potti is not what he appears to be, and a sinister mystery begins to unfold around them.

Aside from Mammootty, Bramayugam also features Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R. Achari, and others in key roles. The film incorporates elements of sacred mystery, myth, and the rich folklore of Kerala. It is currently available for streaming on SonyLIV.

As for Pranav Mohanlal, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in Varshangalkku Shesham. The comedy-drama was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, marking their second collaboration after Hridayam.

