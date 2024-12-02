BUZZ: Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi gets legal notice of USD 15 million from Breakdown makers for not acquiring its remake rights

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi is gearing up for its release on Pongal 2025, with the makers recently dropping its teaser. Now, it seems the film might have landed in legal trouble over its remake rights.

As per the latest report by Valai Pechu, the Ajith Kumar starrer film apparently did not purchase the official remake rights from the makers of Kurt Russell starrer Breakdown; this has likely led the distributors of the latter to launch a legal dispute against Vidaamuyarchi makers for a whopping USD 15 million (approx. Rs 127 crores) as compensation.

However, the same has not been confirmed by the makers of either film, and it would have to be seen whether the Ajith Kumar starrer has landed itself in legal trouble.

For those unaware, Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi is said to be the remake of the 1997 movie Breakdown. The film, starring Kurt Russell in the lead role, is an action thriller directed and co-written by Jonathan Mostow.

The movie features the tale of a man and his wife who are driving cross-country from Massachusetts to San Diego when their car mysteriously breaks down in the middle of the journey despite being a new vehicle. Soon enough, a trucker comes by to help them and drop them to a nearby diner when it is revealed that they have actually kidnapped the woman.

The rest of the movie focuses on how the husband tries to track down his wife and the kidnappers before it’s too late. The action-packed film was well-received back in the day and even holds significant prominence with a cult following.

Moreover, the recent teaser of the Ajith Kumar starrer also teased similar visuals and occurrences from the original film, leading to the assumption that the film is a remake. With speculations running wild, the same is also yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Moving ahead, Ajith Kumar is all set to appear in another movie called Good Bad Ugly in 2025. The film, directed by Mark Antony fame Adhik Ravichandran, is said to be an action comedy and was also initially said to be released for Pongal this year.

