Ajith Kumar kickstarts his training session in Sharjah, cruises around tracks in his Go-Kart; WATCH

Ajith Kumar recently took the internet by storm when he reappeared in his racing gear after many years. Now, the superstar has kickstarted his training sessions on Sharjah’s racetracks in his go-kart, preparing for the upcoming days.

The actor was seen in a video shared by the official handle of Ajith Kumar Racing, gearing up and hitting the race tracks with his new ride. Along with his racing preparation, the superstar is also undergoing physical training to rebuild his core strength.

Watch the official video feat. Ajith Kumar in his racing mode

Ajith Kumar recently appeared on the race tracks of Barcelona, Spain, donning his racing outfit alongside his team members. The actor was seen all smiles as he posed with his car on the racing tracks.

Superstar Ajith Kumar is no stranger to the world of professional racing. In 2003, he was signed on as a racing driver following his one-off race during the Formula Maruti Indian Championships in 2002, where he finished in fourth place.

Although the actor has taken multiple breaks due to health concerns and film commitments, Ajith participated in the inaugural Formula BMW Asia Championship and competed in the 2010 season of the FIA Formula Two Championship.

The superstar has also competed on various circuits around India, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi. Moreover, he is one of the very few Indians to compete on the international stage and in FIA championships.

Moving ahead, the actor has also recently wrapped up the shoot of his latest movie, Good Bad Ugly with director Adhik Ravichandran. The movie which is expected to be an action comedy flick was initially speculated to hit the big screens for Pongal 2025 but an official confirmation on the same hasn’t been made.

Additionally, Ajith Kumar’s movie Vidaamuyarchi has also been announced to be released for Pongal next year with the latest teaser. The movie which is directed by Magizh Thirumeni is an action thriller with high-octane action sequences and magnificent visuals.

Watch the teaser for Vidaamuyarchi here:

The teaser of the same was unveiled by the makers unexpectedly late couple of weeks ago which featured the actor donning an action avatar after his 2023 movie Thunivu. Aside from AK, the movie also has Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and many more in key roles with Anirudh Ravichander composing the tracks and scores.

