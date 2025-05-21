Sugar Baby song from Thug Life: Trisha Krishnan's hot moves take center stage in AR Rahman's musical, fans go berserk

Thug Life is one of the most highly anticipated films as it marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 36 years. Amid the growing buzz surrounding the project, the makers unveiled the second single, Sugar Baby. The song features Trisha Krishnan in a bold avatar dancing to the peppy beats of AR Rahman's music.

The lyrical video of Sugar Baby features Trisha in a white saree with a matching choker necklace. She performs gracefully with the background dancers and flaunts a sultry look throughout the track. The clip also shows brief moments of her scenes with Kamal Haasan. A few action shots featuring Silambarasan TR are included as well.

However, it's Trisha's English rap and bold dance moves that truly steal the spotlight.

Check out the video below:

Sugar Baby from Thug Life is composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by him and Siva Ananth. The rap segment is performed by Shuba, while the vocals are rendered by Alexandra Joy, Shuba, and Sarath Santhosh. The music supervision is handled by Nakul Abhyankar and Prashanth Venkat.

Reacting to the track, a fan wrote, "No one can replace Trisha's dance," while another commented, "Trisha is a majestic queen."

The first single from the Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life is titled Jinguchaa. It is an upbeat track set around a wedding celebration and features Silambarasan TR and Sanya Malhotra. The video shows Kamal Haasan and STR enjoying the lively wedding atmosphere, while the Dangal actress impresses with her energetic dance performance.

Take a look at the video below:

Thug Life unfolds in a crime-ridden world where Rangaraaya Sakthivel and his brother Manickam rescue a young boy, Amaran, during a police shootout. They adopt him and raise him as one of their own.

Sakthivel and Amaran grow close, forming a strong father-son bond. But years later, Sakthivel becomes the target of an attempted assassination. Though presumed dead, he begins to suspect Amaran’s involvement in the betrayal.

Determined to settle the score, Sakthivel sets out to take revenge. The film stars Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in lead roles, with Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, and others playing key characters.

