Chennai City Gangsters OTT Release: When and where to watch Tamil comedy heist film starring Vaibhav, Athulya Ravi

Chennai City Gangsters opened to a mixed response at the box office after its theatrical release on June 20, 2025. The film’s title is specially inspired by Anirudh Ravichander’s popular track by the same name, which was a part of the 2013 film Vanakkam Chennai. The Tamil comedy heist film is now all set to debut online.

When and where to watch Chennai City Gangsters

Chennai City Gangsters has begun streaming on Tentkotta from July 11 onwards. The OTT giant confirmed the same by sharing a poster on their X handle.

They captioned the post as “This Friday = Full Madness Mode! Lock the doors. Grab the snacks. Let the chaos begin! #ChennaiCityGangsters now streaming on @Tentkotta!”

Official trailer and plot of Chennai City Gangsters

The storyline follows the lives of two thieves who end up losing a large sum of money, which belonged to their boss. Fearing repercussions, they devise a plan of carefully executed heists to cover up their mistake.

A comedy of errors begins when they decide to team up with older burglars in the business to botch up the grave mistake and also protect the lives of those they love, embroiled in the crossfire innocently.

What follows are trick moves and hilarious punchlines as the team plans a bank robbery, following the original plan, which encounters numerous challenges and hurdles.

Cast and crew of Chennai City Gangsters

The film stars Vaibhav and Athulya Ravi in lead roles, along with Manikandan, Anandaraj, Livingston, Rajendran, John Vijay, Sunil Reddy, Redin Kingsley, Bala Saravanan, Ilavarasu, and more.

It is written and directed by Vikram Rajeshwar, along with Arun Keshav. The film is bankrolled by BTG Universal, while D. Imman has composed the musical score.

