Delhi High Court orders Rakshit Shetty and his Paramvah Studios to pay Rs 20 lakh in copyright dispute

Delhi High Court has ordered Paramvah Studios owner and actor Rakshit Shetty to pay a hefty fine for using the songs of MRT Music for his movie Bachelor Party without the necessary permission.

A case of copyright infringement was filed against Rakshit Shetty for using the songs of MRT Music in Bachelor Party without permission. One of the partners, Naveen Kumar, of MRT Music, had complained that Rishabh Shetty and his banner, Paramvah Studios, have used music from the films Nyaya Ellide and Gaalimaathu without authorization.

The Delhi High Court has now asked Rakshit Shetty and his production house, Paramvah Studios, to deposit Rs 20 lakh as compensation against copyright violation.

Rakshit Shetty and his Paramvah Studios tried to defend themselves in court and on social media. The production house Paramvah Studios and the actor himself posted an open letter through an Instagram post on July 15, 2024, claiming that MRT Music had asked for a substantial unreasonable amount to use a few music seconds in Bachelor Party.

However, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to Rakshit Shetty and Paramvah Studios as he failed to appear before the court. The Court also directed the actor to delete the said social media post with immediate effect. At the latest hearing on August 12, the court passed an order for Rakshit Shetty to pay Rs 20 lakh to MRT Music for using the two tracks without acquiring rights in advance.

Rakshit Shetty, one of the leading stars in Sandalwood, is currently preparing for the release of his next film, Richard Anthony, in which he is back in the directorial seat while also handling the lead role of the movie.

Apart from acting and directing movies, Rakshit Shetty is also a film producer who produces and distributes movies under his banner, Paramvah Studios. The production studio of Charlie 777 actor releases a couple of films every year, and one such release this year was Bachelor Party, which was released theatrically in January and on Amazon Prime in March.

Earlier, the national award-winning 2022 movie Kantara, too, faced issues for using the song 'Varaha Roopam,' which was allegedly copied from Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge.

