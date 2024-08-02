Rakshit Shetty granted anticipatory bail in copyright case over Bachelor Party? Here's what we know

Rakshit Shetty is currently involved in a copyright infringement case concerning his film Bachelor Party. The Yeshwanthpur police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Shetty and his production company, Paramvah Studios, following a complaint from Naveen Kumar of MRT Music.

In response to the complaint, Rakshit Shetty sought anticipatory bail. Recently, Times Now reported that a court in Bengaluru granted anticipatory bail to Rakshit Shetty on July 29 in the copyright violation case. On Friday, Rakshit Shetty appeared before the Yeshwanthpur Police in connection with the case.

The actor and director approached the court for anticipatory bail, which was granted on July 29 with certain conditions.

Naveen Kumar from MRT Music has accused Paramvah Studios and Rakshit Shetty of using songs from the films Nyaya Ellide and Gaali Maathu without securing the required copyrights and broadcast rights in the film Bachelor Party.

Bachelor Party starring Rakshit Shetty released in January this year.

In response to the allegations, Paramvah Studios issued an open letter on social media regarding the copyright infringement case filed by MRT Music.

The letter stated that the studio had reached out to MRT Music for the rights before the film's release, but the quoted price was beyond their budget and non-negotiable.

The letter provided context for the song usage, explaining that one song was sung by a schoolgirl in a classroom scene and the other played briefly on a TV in another scene. Paramvah Studios questioned whether these instances amounted to copyright infringement.

Advertisement

Paramvah Studios expressed their determination to seek justice in court, emphasizing that this battle was not just for them but for all filmmakers facing similar challenges.

Check out the post here:

This incident adds to Rakshit Shetty's history of legal disputes over copyright issues, including a previous case related to his 2016 film Kirik Party.

The Kirik Party copyright case dates back to the film's release back in December 2016. Lahari Velu, the director of Lahari Music, accused Shetty's production company, Paramvah Studios, of copyright infringement concerning the song Hey Who Are You.

Velu claimed that this song borrowed interludes from the song Madhya Rathrili, a track from the 1991 film titled Shanthi Kranthi, for which Lahari held the rights. The situation escalated to legal action, resulting in a court stay on the film's release just a day before its premiere. The film was eventually allowed to release after a security deposit was made, as per media reports.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rakshit Shetty and his production house REACTS to copyright violation allegations over songs used in Bachelor Party