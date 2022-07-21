Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie box office collection: Kannada Blockbuster collects 75 crores in India

Kannada film 777 Charlie fared incredibly well at the box office, with nearly Rs. 75 crores in gross in its six-week run. The Rakshit Shetty starrer dog comedy has grossed Rs. 74.10 crores in five weeks. Even though the film is going to run in the seventh week from tomorrow, the business is now almost at closing, with a final number just over Rs. 75 crores in India, making it the third highest grossing film ever from Sandalwood, just behind two KGF movies. Not only the film did big numbers but also with a strong trend, with the second week dropping less than 35 per cent and then just over 50 per cent drop in third week.

The film crossed half-century in the home state Karnataka, with a total of Rs. 54 crores approx so far, which is similar to what James did earlier this year. It is hard to know for certain as to which other ones from Sandalwood did that, the two KGF movies and James are the confirmed ones which did it. The multiplexes business for the film in Karnataka state is third-highest ever from Sandalwood.

The box office collections of 777 Charlie at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 34.20 crores

Week Two - Rs. 23 crores

Week Three - Rs. 10.80 crores

Week Four - Rs. 4.50 crores

Week Five - Rs. 1.60 crores

Total - Rs. 74.10 crores

The film also did really well outside Karnataka, with over Rs. 20 crores coming from them. The best performer was Kerala with nearly Rs. 5 crores. The Hindi version of the film found an audience in major centres with Rs. 7 crores coming from North India for a nameless film from an opening day of just Rs. 20 lakhs.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of 777 Charlie in India is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 53.70 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 5.70 crores

Kerala - Rs. 4.80 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 2.90 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 7 crores