Dhanush was supportive, Selvaraghavan's direction helped me as actor: Elli AvrRam on Naane Varuven; EXCLUSIVE

Dhanush has completed filming for Selvaraghavan's much-awaited film titled, Naane Varuven. The film will also see Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam making her Tamil debut. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Elli, who recently wrapped up the shoot with Dhanush and the team, called it 'the most challenging role' of her career so far.

"I was very nervous and excited, and after the first day of the shoot itself, I felt very good because Dhanush was really supportive and kind to me, and that meant a lot because he's such a big superstar and a phenomenal actor. One can tend to get nervous but he just makes sure you’re comfortable and if there’s any concern, you can express it. Even Selvaraghavan Sir is so amazing, I’ve got to grow and express more as an actor under Sir’s direction. It's been a dream and satisfaction as an actor and I really want to work with both again," said Elli AvrRam as she shared her experience of working with National Award winner Dhanush and his director brother Selvaraghavan.

Elli AvrRam will also be seen playing an important role in Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye. Sharing her experience of working with Big B and a big surprise by him on the last day of the shoot, Elli AvrRam said, "I think I still can’t digest the fact that I’m acting in a movie with the one and only Amitabh Bachchan! I used to dance to sirs song Shava Shava back home in Sweden, and today I’m acting with sir! It’s just surreal for me, and the cherry on the cake is when he surprised me and Rashmika at the wrap-up party, by holding our hand and playing his song! My heart literally skipped a beat at that moment."