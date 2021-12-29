EXCLUSIVE: Dhanush says 'my brother is my godfather'; Reacts to rumours on playing dual role in Naane Varuven

First Raanjhanaa and now Atrangi Re, Dhanush takes over Bollywood yet again. He shines on throughout the film helmed by Aanand L. Rai. There is genuineness, warmth, freshness in his performance. In a chat with Pinkvilla ahead of the film's release, Dhanush said he didn't see Atrangi Re as a comeback to the Hindi industry rather a challenge on how he would want to approach this film.

"I think I've crossed that path where I feel refreshed or coming back and doing something. I didn't approach it that way and only felt that this is a new story I'm going to be a part of. I took it as a challenge on how I would approach this film. My thought process was pretty much only that," said Dhanush when asked about his return to Bollywood after an almost six-year hiatus.

One of the most sought-after heroes in the Tamil film industry, Dhanush collaborates with his brother and director Selvaraghavan for the 5th time for Naane Varuven. "My brother is my godfather. he has made me, he taught me acting and it is because of him, I'm sitting here. I'm forever grateful for it. Nothing has changed like between us professionally. When I go on sets, I listen to whatever he says and surrender," said Asuran actor as he talked about his professional relationship with Selvaraghavan.

Sharing an update on Naane Varuven, he added, "We have completed the first schedule and we are resuming the shoot soon. By January end we should be wrapping up."

On being asked if he is playing a double role in the film, Dhanush neither confirmed nor denied. He said, "My director would kill me if I speak anything."

Up next is Maaran, which marks the first collaboration of director Karthick Naren and Dhanush. Asked about the film's release date since the makers have already wrapped up the shoot, Dhanush said, "I think it is soon to talk about Maaran though we have completed the shoot as we have not decided when the film is coming out. So, I'm not sure if this is the right time to reveal anything about Maaran."

The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo marks his entry in Hollywood and Dhanush thinks it's a 'great' opportunity. "I take it as a great opportunity to learn. There is so much to learn from people in the west. It is a great opp and I did learn a lot. Hoping for the best," shared Karnan actor.