Dhoom Dhaam OTT Release Date: When and where to stream Chetan Krishna, Hebah Patel’s Telugu rom-com online

Dhoom Dhaam turned out to be quite the feel-good Telugu family drama, which hit the big screens last year in November. Considering its elaborate cast, spread-out premise, and everything grand, the film did leave a positive impact on the audience who watched it in theaters. And now, after a few months, it is all set to stream on OTT.

When and where to watch Dhoom Dhaam

Telugu rom-com Dhoom Dhaam has finally set its cap on making an OTT release. While an official announcement is still awaited from the makers’ or streaming platform’s side, the film is already on display to be watched online on Prime Video. The film began streaming on January 31, 2025.

Official trailer and plot of Dhoom Dhaam

Overtly, the plot of Dhoom Dhaam navigates a young generation love story that blossoms at first sight. The man in love, Karthik, desperately follows behind his ladylove Suhana, who gets rejected despite initial efforts.

However, as destiny would have it, their paths crossed again in Poland. By this time, the man is very sure about his feelings for the girl he loves and, therefore, breaks all relations with his previous girlfriend to prove his loyalty to only that very woman.

This time, the girl does accept him and then begins the typical romantic relationship between the two people madly in love.

Little did they know that their simple love confession to one another would end up turning brutal since their families did not wish to bury the hatchet against each other, owing to some old feud. Despite all the challenges, the lovers do unite, and the family realizes the importance of love, forgiveness, and family bonds.

Cast and crew of Dhoom Dhaam

The main cast of the film includes Chetan Maddideni, Hebah Patel, Vennela Kishore, Goparaju Ramana, Vinay Varma, and more. It is directed by Sai Kishore under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film is produced by Friday Frameworks, while the music is composed by Gopi Sundar.