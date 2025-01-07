Pushpa 2: Makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release ‘reloaded version’, here's what it will include

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been making waves at the box office since its release on December 5, 2024. Now, the makers have announced that the film will return to the big screens from January 11, 2025, with additional footage.

In a recent post by the makers, it was revealed that the movie would feature 20 minutes of new footage, which is sure to excite fans. In the official post shared on social media, the makers wrote, “#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from January 11. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY!”

The movie Pushpa 2: The Rule , starring Allu Arjun in the title role, is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. While the first installment focused on the protagonist's journey from being a daily wage worker to becoming the kingpin of a crime syndicate, the sequel expanded on this narrative, delving deeper into the character's ambitions and challenges.

With old enemies resurfacing and new foes emerging, the sequel explored the hurdles the protagonist faces in his quest for dominance. Allu Arjun reprised his iconic role, while actress Rashmika Mandanna returned as Srivalli, the love interest of the titular character.

In addition to them, the movie featured a stellar cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, all of whom reprised their roles from the first installment. New characters were introduced as well, with actors like Jagapathi Babu and Saurabh Sachdeva joining the franchise.

The second installment of the action-drama franchise concluded on a dramatic cliffhanger, with the announcement of a third sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. However, production of the third movie is expected to begin only after director Sukumar completes his upcoming project with Ram Charan , tentatively titled RC17.

