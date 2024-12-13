Did Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha fly to Goa together for Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil's wedding? Viral photos spark rumors

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. The speculations began when Trisha posted a mirror selfie with the GOAT actor on her social media handles. Amid these dating rumors, the duo was recently spotted flying to Goa together on a private chartered plane to attend Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's wedding.

In the viral photos, the two actors can be seen going through the security check before boarding their flight. While Vijay looked dapper in a striped blue shirt, Trisha chose a simple white T-shirt for the outing. Meanwhile, a crew and passenger list confirmed they traveled together for Keerthy Suresh's destination wedding in Goa.

Soon after the photos surfaced online, netizens took to the comments to post their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Keep it private until it’s permanent!" while another commented, "Vijay Trisha, the super pair."

Meanwhile, a social media user defended Thalapathy Vijay and wrote, "Bro, what’s wrong with 2 people together? I mean, even if they dating, what bothers?," while another commented, "It’s a private flight to Goa for Keerthi’s wedding vennaingala! There are other passengers too."

Take a look at the photos below:

Keerthy Suresh married her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil on December 12 in Goa. The wedding was attended by stars like Vijay, Trisha, and Malavika Mohanan, amongst others

Advertisement

Trisha congratulated the couple on Instagram with a heartfelt message. She wrote, "Congratulations you two, #fortheloveofnyke," with a heart emoji. She also shared pictures of the couple, their pet dog, and the wedding feast.

Thalapathy Vijay also attended the event in traditional attire. Despite keeping a low profile, he joined the celebrations to support his Sarkar co-star Keerthy. His photos from the festivities are also going viral on social media. He was seen posing with his personal bodyguards.

Take a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, childhood sweethearts Keerthy Suresh and Antony got married after dating each other for almost 15 years.

ALSO READ: FIRST PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil tie the knot in a traditional ceremony, and it looks like a romantic film