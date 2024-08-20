WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala blushes as paparazzi ask 'Party kab hai' after her engagement with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala led the headlines and beamed in the spotlight after getting engaged to Naga Chaitanya. The duo had managed to keep their two-year-long relationship away from the public eye. And now, Sobhita turned heads as she made her first appearance post engagement in a fresh look.

Sobhita was recently spotted in Mumbai whilst she attended an event in the city. Right before she arrived at the venue, the diva was surrounded by the paparazzi who clicked her pictures. She was seen flaunting her huge solitaire engagement ring.

Moreover, she blushed when one of the paparazzi quizzed her about when she would throw them a party for her engagement. In response she smiled brightly and said, “Jaldi (soon)”.

Well, right after pictures from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s engagement surfaced on the internet, their fans began the guessing game about the duo’s nuptials.

According to the latest scoop, the duo might be inclining towards ringing in a destination wedding. However, there remains no official confirmation on the matter.

Besides that, unfortunately, the newly-engaged couple faced a lot of criticism from netizens, who dragged in Chay’s ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name and compared her and Sobhita.

Things even went out of hand when a noted astrologer ended up predicting that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala would split in 2027, that too over another woman. While strict legal action was immediately taken against the astrologer, the two are yet to comment on the matter.

Another report that has been doing rounds lately on the internet has suggested how Chay and Sobhita’s engagement has caused a rift between the Akkineni and Daggubati families. As per multiple resources, none of the members of the Daggubati family was present at the duo’s engagement, apart from Naga Chaitanya’s mother Lakshmi.

Furthermore, these reports highlight how the Daggubati family, including Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati and her sister continue to follow Chay’s ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu on social media, and not Sobhita.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala garnered incredible recognition for her last project which was the Hollywood film The Monkey Man.

