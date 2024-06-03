Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming movies: Lucky Baskhar, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK109 to Suriya starrer Suriya43

Dulquer Salmaan is a name that needs no introduction. The actor, who has been a part of the film industry for a little over a decade now, has gained a massive fan-following across industries, due to his versatile performances.

Time and again, the Sita Ramam actor has proved his dedication to the craft of cinema, if not in terms of acting, by bankrolling and distributing projects as well. Dulquer Salmaan has also created a name for himself for being a part of good films, even if it is in a supporting role. These features have made DQ one of the most sought-after actors in South Indian cinema at present. With a myriad of projects in the pipeline, let us take a look at Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming films.

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming movies

1. Lucky Baskhar

Undoubtedly, Dulquer Salmaan's maiden collaboration with director Venky Atluri is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Lucky Baskhar is touted to be a financial drama flick, with Dulquer playing the eponymous character. The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Kishore Raju Vasishta and more in crucial roles.

The film’s teaser, which was released quite recently, gave fans a slight glimpse into the world of Lucky Baskhar, where Baskhar is a middle-class bank employee. However, due to an interesting turn of events, he stumbles upon a large sum of money, which draws suspicion. It is speculated that the film delves into the zone of financial fraud as well.

Lucky Baskhar has been bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Srikar Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas, while National Award winner GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film. Nimish Ravi and Naveen Nooli take care of the film’s camerawork and editing respectively. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on September 27th, this year.

2. Suriya43

In 2023, it was announced that Suriya is all set to reunite with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara for a film tentatively titled Suriya43. It was also revealed that the film will be bankrolled by Suriya under his production banner 2D Entertainment as well.

On October 26th, the makers of the film unveiled an announcement video, where they introduced the cast and crew of the upcoming project. Suriya43 is set to feature a star-studded cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Varma in his Tamil debut. It was also revealed that the music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, marking his 100th venture.

Although extensive details regarding the film have been kept under wraps, it is rumored that Suriya is playing a college student in the upcoming movie. Further, it is also speculated that the film revolves around the protests which took place in 1960 in Tamil Nadu, against the imperial imposition of Hindi, disregarding the regional language of Tamil.

3. Kaantha

Kaantha is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects for DQ fans. The film is helmed by Selvamani Selvaraj, known for the web-series The Hunt for Veerappan, which went viral last year.

Kaantha has also been produced by Dulquer Salmaan, and has Rana Daggubati essaying a prominent role in the film as well. Needless to say, it will be quite exciting to see DQ and the Baahubali actor sharing screen space. Although extensive details regarding the plot have been kept under wraps, it is understood that the film is a performance-oriented one, and will showcase Dulquer in a never-seen-before avatar.

4. Odiram Kadakam

It has been a while since Soubin Shahir’s second directorial venture with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, Othiram Kadakam was announced. In fact, it was even rumored that the film has been shelved. However, quite recently, the director mentioned that the project is still very much happening, and is expected to go on floors soon enough.

It is speculated that the film is a romantic drama, revolving around a love story that takes place during war time in 1964. Apart from playing the lead role in the film, Dulquer is also the film’s producer. Undoubtedly, the fans are excited to see the film on the big screen soon enough.

5. NBK109

Although there has been no official confirmation, it has been speculated for a while now that Dulquer Salmaan is a part of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie with KS Ravindra, tentatively titled NBK109. The film also features Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj and more in crucial roles, and is expected to release later this year.

The film is said to be one of the biggest projects in recent times, and is said to feature Balayya in a ferocious avatar. In fact, the makers of the film had unveiled the film’s teaser earlier this year, which portrayed the veteran actor as a force to reckon with, as well.

NBK109 has been bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments in tandem with Srikar Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas. Furthermore, Thaman S takes care of the film’s music while Vijay Karthik Kannan cranks the camera for the film. Niranjan Devaramane has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

With films like Lucky Baskhar, NBK109, Kaantha, Suriya43 and many more in the pipeline, it is clear that Dulquer Salmaan is set to enter one of the most entertaining phases in the actor’s career so far.

