EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna to appear on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 7

One of the most talked-about chat shows in the tinsel town, Koffee With Karan is returning back with season 7, but this time on OTT. The filmmaker-host is set to being a number of South celebs as well this season. According to our sources, the makers of the chat show are in talks with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna who will grace the show together.

"The team has already reached out to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna for the chat show and they are super excited about it. Considering the Pan-India reach of Allu Arjun, it will be one of the most exciting episodes where both the celebrities will bare their deepest secrets, discuss movies, and more on the Koffee couch."

"This season, Koffee with Karan will witness a few big South celebrities and since it is one of the biggest markets now, the makers have kept it well balanced to attract South audiences. Viewers will be amazed by the guest list of this season," adds the source.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently shared a statement that his chat show will roll on OTT this time. "Koffee with Karan will not be returning … on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!," he wrote on social media.

