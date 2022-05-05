Ravi Teja's Ravanasura will be high on dialogues and his avatar, reveals writer Srikanth Vissa; EXCLUSIVE

Pushpa fame writer Srikanth Vissa who is currently working on the second part of Allu Arjun starrer as well, has penned a powerful and a first of its kind story for Ravi Teja starrer Ravanasura. Sudheer Varma will be presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen before role in the movie. Sharing about writing the story for Ravi Teja, Srikanth says he is 'confident' that there will be a lot of talks about the actor's character post the film's release.

"I can confidently tell you, there will be a lot of talks about Ravi Teja's dialogues and avatar. You will see a very different Ravi Teja in Ravanasura. It is going to be a very exciting watch and Sudheer is a very fantastic director who is always on his toes. We have a couple of more schedules to go in May and June. When I write, I can actually get into the character Ravi Teja will be playing and the kind of body language he has in reality. It comes naturally to me when I write for him," says popular writer Srikanth Vissa.

He has also penned dialogues for Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran's 18 Pages. Srikanth also spilled the beans on the upcoming romantic drama saying, "All the movies I have done and doing are more of thrillers. Writing for 18 pages was super challenging because it is very different from other genres. It is very poetic, romantic and different. I spent more time writing for 18 Pages, more than what I have spent on Pushpa."

Asked if it is disappointing when the script and dialogue writers don't get their due credit, Srikanth replies, "The audience sees actors on the screen, so everything was done they get the credit and it is the fact we have to accept it. In Pushpa, it is not Sukumar Garu or me, it is Allu Arjun as people see him on the big screen. He is carrying the script and delivering it to the audience. Definitely, they get more credit and they deserve it, this is what I think."

