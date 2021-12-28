EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun on daughter Arha's debut in Samantha's Shaakuntalam: Cute to see your child onscreen

Allu Arjun's 4-year-old daughter Arha is all set for her acting debut in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. One of the most popular star kids on the block, Arha is making enough head turns with her cuteness. Father Allu Arjun is equally excited for Arha's debut and thinks 'it is very cute to see your child on the screen.'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla post the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun opened up on his daughter Arha's acting debut. "I don't know how to react till I watch her on-screen. I have seen the rushes on the monitor, but till you watch the whole film on-screen with the music and dubbing and stuff then I have to see how I feel. But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness," said AA.

Arha's debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in the Indian cinema, which is a huge cause for celebration in itself.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun heads to Goa for a family vacation and New Year's 2022 post Pushpa's success

For the unversed, Shakuntalam is a mythological film helmed by Gunasekhar. Samantha and Dev Mohan play the lead roles in the movie based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam.