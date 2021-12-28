EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun heads to Goa for a family vacation and New Year's 2022 post Pushpa's success

Allu Arjun is on a well-deserved break post the release of Pushpa: The Rise. The actor has reached Goa for a perfect family vacation and to celebrate New Year 2022. It is that time of the year again and celebrities are seen heading to their favourite places to welcome 2022. Well, it's now time to say goodbye to 2021 and definitely, AA is ending this year on a good note.

Pushpa is doing exceptionally well at the box office worldwide. The film helmed by Sukumar is getting fabulous reviews from the audience and critics alike. Post the success of Part 1, Pushpa: The Rise, AA is fully charged up for the second part titled, Pushpa: The Rule. "Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best," said Allu Arjun in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor recently interacted with the media and also celebrated the success of Pushpa in Chennai and Hyderabad. After a tiring round of promotions and success interviews, AA finally takes a break to spend time with his wife Sneha and kids Arha, Ayaan.

Meanwhile, Samantha is also in Goa for a vacay with her best friend Shilpa Reddy.

